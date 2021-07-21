Chewy, Inc. fulfillment center to bring jobs to Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,000 new jobs are coming to Wilson County with a new Chewy fulfillment facility expected to open in 2022.

Governor Bill Lee Tuesday that Chewy's new facility in Mt. Juliet will create 1,200 new jobs.

Click here to learn more about applying for a job at the fulfillment facility.

“It is an honor today to welcome the Chewy family to our community. Wilson County residents have long recognized the many values and importance of the relationships between animals and their pet parents and partners," Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in part in a press release. "We appreciate Chewy’s vote of confidence in our community and look forward to developing a long-term partnership through such assets as The Wilson County Farm Bureau Expo Center and the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair."

The company is a leading innovator in pet e-commerce, offering pet products, supplies and prescriptions.

Over the last five years, the Department of Economic and Community Development has supported more than 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in 2,500 job commitments and roughly $750 million in capital investment.

“Wilson County has seen tremendous job growth in the last few years as companies continue to relocate and expand in the region, Gov. Lee said in a press release. Chewy’s decision to locate its newest e-fulfillment operations in Tennessee underscores our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce. These 1,200 new jobs will have a significant impact on Wilson County, and I appreciate Chewy for choosing Tennessee.”