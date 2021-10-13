Chick-fil-a debuts new delivery kitchen pilot program in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Chick-fil-a concept will make its debut this fall in Nashville, with a delivery kitchen pilot program.

The Little Blue Menu, a play-off the original Dwarf Houses, is a mix and match of menu items from a variety of brands. As promoted, the delivery kitchen concept features three new virtual restaurants, as well as tried-and-true Chick-fil-A menu options

“The flavor profiles are fantastic,” said L.J. Yankosky, senior director of the beyond the restaurant team at Chick-fil-A. “The culinary team that developed the virtual restaurants is world-class, and the ingenuity they harnessed for each menu does not disappoint.”

That food is then delivered to the customer's door.

“Delivery is here to stay,” said John Moore, one of the three Chick-fil-A franchised Operators who will oversee the Little Blue Menu delivery kitchen in Nashville. “Now more than ever, customers want a variety of options delivered quickly, right to their doorstep.”

The delivery radius for the Little Blue Menu Nashville facility — located on Church Street between 17th and 16th Ave. N. — will be around 10 minutes from the store. But delivery isn’t just about speed – drivers will deliver bundled meals with the help of hybrid electric vehicles.

“We are committed to bringing a level of service, professionalism, and hospitality to the delivery process,” Moore said. “Our guests can expect the level of trustworthy service they’re accustomed to with Chick-fil-A.”

To learn more about the Little Blue Menu, customers can visit the website littlebluemenu.com.