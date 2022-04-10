Watch
Chicken Guy! presenting Mario Lopez and complimentary Flavortown Shake to Nashville first responders

Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 12:20:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville location of Guy Fieri's chicken joint, Chicken Guy!, is hosting a "Thank You for Your Service" event, complete with a complimentary Flavortown Shake and an opportunity to take a photo with Saved By the Bell's Mario Lopez.

Emergency Medical Service workers, police and sheriff personnel are invited as a show of appreciation for their service during the downtown Nashville bombing, recent flood responses and overall daily emergency preparedness.

Any guest with a first responder ID will receive a small Flavortown Shake. Flavors include triple chocolate mint, apple cinnamon cereal, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and oreo.

The shakes will be offered all day during business hours Sunday, but the Mario Lopez meet and greet is between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Chicken Guy! is located at 139 2nd Avenue N. in Nashville.

