Child Abuse Arrest Made After Police Discover Naked Boy Eating Feces

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Police were called to a home on Cypress Drive in Murfreesboro last week, but what they found would shock any parent: an autistic child, naked, covered in feces.

Police said the child was even eating some of it. They said the boy's mother, Sharon Robinson, was hiding inside a closet in the home.

Robinson told police she hadn't had water in the home for a month, which prevented her from cleaning the home, which was covered in dog and human feces, including the child's bed.

Robinson told police because of the conditions at the house, the child hadn't been going to school for over a month.

She blamed all of it on meth.

Police arrested her and another man, Bradley Hill, for Child Neglect and Abuse.

If there's a child you know that you suspect may be getting abused, call the Tennessee Department of Children's Services at 877-237-0004.