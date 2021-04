MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One child was injured in a school bus crash in Marshall County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP officials say the crash happened on Lewisburg Highway at Beechwood Farm Road.

A vehicle hit the bus after being rear-ended. One child was taken to the hospital and the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.