Child Advocacy Center celebrates 25 years of protecting children

Since 2000, it has helped over 50,000 people Rutherford and Cannon Counties.
RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. — The Child Advocacy Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is Monday at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

Since 2000, it has helped over 50,000 people Rutherford and Cannon Counties, working to protect children from abuse and offering prevention training.

The center works closely with the Child Protective Investigative Team to respond to cases of child abuse, sexual abuse, and drug-endangered children. Executive Director Sharon De Boer says the milestone is a testament to the commitment of staff, volunteers, and community partners who have made a real difference.

The community is invited to celebrate the anniversary. It will be at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. August 11.

