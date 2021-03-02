Child care bill heads to Tennessee Senate committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Between juggling work at home and taking care of kids, this year has been tough for parents in the pandemic. A new bill being discussed by Tennessee lawmakers could be a big help to state employees with children.

If passed, the bill authorizes state agencies to provide child care for state employees. It’s set to go before the Senate State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday.

The bill would require the operators of these child care centers to be selected through a competitive bid process. They would still have to meet the necessary licensing requirements of the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

The child care programs would be located in different spots like state owned offices, educational facilities, and even buildings used for legislation so long as they have approval from the speakers from the House and Senate.

The price tag is a bit of a moving target right now. But the bill does specify there will be additional administrative costs for the department of human services, if passed.