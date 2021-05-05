Child critically injured in East Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child was critically injured in a house fire in East Nashville Tuesday night.

Nashville fire crews responded to a home on the 2700 block of Fortland Drive just before 9 p.m. Firefighters searched the home and found a child critically burned.

The child was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. A second person was in the home at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely.

Crews are still on the scene. This is a developing story, and we will update it as soon as more information becomes available.