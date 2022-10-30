Child hit by vehicle in Clarksville flown to hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child was flown to a Nashville hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.

An unidentified 12-year-old girl "ran out into the roadway" just before 11 p.m. and was hit by a driver near the intersection of Trenton Road, says the Clarksville Police Department.

The unidentified victim was taken by a life-flight helicopter from the scene to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

All northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were shut down following the incident while members of Clarksville police's Fatal Accident Crash Investigation team processed the scene. Traffic was diverted onto Trenton Road until crews opened the roadway around 3:18 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this collision should call Investigator Crosby at 931-64-0656 ext. 5336.