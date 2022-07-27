Watch Now
Child injured after car crashed through home in Springfield on Tuesday

Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:51:31-04

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child was injured on Tuesday after a car crashed through her home in Springfield.

According to a preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Cornez L. Maxwell failed to stay in the lane while going around a left curve on Highway 49 E.

Maxwell struck a tree before hitting the front of the house. The 2015 Honda Accord came to a stop in the front room of the home.

Maxwell has been charged with reckless endangerment, DUI 18T and financial responsibility.

