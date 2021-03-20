Child injured in house fire officials say was caused by unattended candle

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A six-year-old child was injured in a house fire in Rutherford County that officials say was caused by an unattended candle

The house on Longview Drive caught fire just before 11:30 a.m.

The girl was asleep in a bedroom and woke up to the fire at her toes, according to Rutherford County Fire officials. She was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford and treated for minor burns.

“Fortunately, this situation did not result in further harm to the child or anyone else in the home,” said Lt./Asst. Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders in a press release. “An inadequate number of working smoke alarms in the home resulted in delayed notification of fire.”

Sanders said the only working smoke alarm in the home was not located near the affected bedroom.

“Working smoke alarms outside of the bedroom area are extremely important,” Sanders continued. “Having the proper amount of working smoke alarms in your home can cut your risk of home fire death in half.”

He encouraged homeowners and parents to never leave a candle burning unattended.

“Never leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle,” he warned. “Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Avoid use of candles in the bedroom or other areas where people may fall asleep. Be sure to keep burning candles at least one foot away from anything combustible or flammable.”

The National Fire Protection Association lists the following additional safety tips if you DO burn candles in the home: