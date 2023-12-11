Watch Now
Child killed in Clarksville tornado identified as 10-year-old Arlan Burnham

WTVF
Posted at 9:42 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 10:52:10-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The child who was killed when a tornado tore through Clarksville on Saturday has been identified.

10-year-old Arlan Burnham lost his life when the tornado struck his Montgomery County home.

He was in the 4th grade.

His family issued a statement:

“Our family is deeply touched from the support we have received from our community, Wyatt Johnson and Kellanova families. We will never be able to put into words how forever grateful we will be to you all.”

They have also posted a GoFundMe page as they recover from this tragedy.

