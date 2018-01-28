Children Design Hospital Gowns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville clothing designers will have some stiff competition this year. Children from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt can give them a run for their money!

Several kids decorated squares of hospital uniforms with glitter, ribbons, and paint for their new Haute for the Hospital couture line for Nashville Fashion Week.

See all the photos here

Art therapists said it helps patients become more familiar with hospital supplies and equipment that may seem scary.

"We do syringe paintings, so it’s something the child has control over, using that syringe,” said Tara Deluca. “And we'll put paint in it, and then they can play with it because it’s something that they’d get medicine from, water, different things that they might get, so they're seeing it lots of times a day."

NewsChannel 5's Tuwanda Coleman and meteorologist Henry Rothenberg also created their own masterpieces.

Once dried, the squares will be sewn to other gowns and put on display at Little Art House on April 5.