Children witness stabbing death of their mother in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been two weeks since the tragic and fatal stabbing of Oscarina Rincon in Clarksville. Now, her family wants justice.

You can feel the pain in Eddy Rincon’s words even if you don’t speak Spanish. Eddy says he will never get over the death of his sister, 34-year-old Oscarina Rincon.

As a single mother from Venezuela – Oscarina wanted to give her kids a better life.

“My sister was very calm, hard-working, and a true warrior,” said Rincon in Spanish. “She fought for her kids until the very end.”

It was for her children that a year and a half ago, Oscarina came to America hoping to seek asylum.

“The money you make is not enough,” explained Eddy. He says they earned the equivalent of $20 a month.

It was here in the U.S. where Oscarina found both opportunity and a second chance at love. Six months ago, she started dating 35-year-old Luis Alejandro Parra Montiel.

His sisters attempted to shield the family from the couple’s turmoil. But they encouraged her to leave him after seeing them constantly argue. Eddy says she would break things up, but Luis was always there.

On February 24, Clarksville Police told Eddy his sister was dead. They found Oscarina stabbed to death in a home on Eastern Hills Drive around 2 a.m.

“Her children saw everything that he did,” said Eddy. “Everything.”

Oscarina’s 12-year-old son says Luis almost stabbed his 8-year-old sister before he pushed him away. Officers say Montiel ran away and they found him in a wooded area.

“We don’t know anyone here,” added Eddy. “It has been very hard. And we ask for justice.”

The family wants Montiel to pay for his crimes in the U.S. But they are hoping to send Oscarina’s remains to her mother back in Venezuela.

Montiel is currently charged with criminal homicide and has a hold for ICE. He has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Eddy will be taking care of the kids. A GoFundMe is set up to help them send the ashes to Venezuela. Click here if you would like to donate.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com