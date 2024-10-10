Children’s Memory Garden continues to grow and honor victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nestled within Centennial Park, the joyful sounds of children playing fill the air, a stark contrast to the nearby Children's Memory Garden, where the laughter of children has been replaced by silent remembrance.

This poignant space, dedicated to honoring young lives lost to violence, has become a significant part of Nashville's landscape since 1996.

Andrea Conte, former First Lady of Tennessee and founder of the local advocacy group You Have The Power, played a pivotal role along with a six-year-old boy in establishing the garden.

It all began with just three names, including that of 12-year-old Adriane Dickerson, a victim of murder in 1995.

“It was remarkable, because there were 36 children remembered when it opened. But over the years, more children died; more children died,” Conte said.

Today, the garden stands as a somber memorial, with over 200 names engraved on its stones, a testament to the tragic loss of young lives in the Nashville community.

The garden underwent significant upgrades in 2022, and efforts to enhance its impact continue.

“The hope is that as people walk through the park with their phones in hand, they can engage with the stories behind the names,” saidIrma Paz-Bernstein, board chair for You Have the Power.

A new sign recently unveiled features a QR code linking visitors to the garden's website, where they can learn about the lives and stories of the children memorialized there.

It's important we know their names, but it's just as important we know their stories.

Many names etched in the garden are victims of gun violence, underscoring a pressing need for awareness and prevention.

“It just doesn’t seem... it’s just heartbreaking," said Conte.

Tragically, as this year progresses, more names will likely be added to the memorial. However, the efforts of families and organizations like You Have The Power ensure that these young lives will never be forgotten.

This Saturday, October 12, You Have the Power will join other local organizations for a "Walk The Talk" event, aimed at honoring the victims and sharing their stories.

Participants are encouraged to register for the walk or contribute in other ways. Proceeds will support the Children’s Memory Garden, further youth impact initiatives, and efforts addressing critical community issues such as gun safety and substance abuse.

The walk begins at 9:00 A.M. at the Children's Memory Garden.

