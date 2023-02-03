Chinese balloon drifting toward Middle Tennessee, NOAA map shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. That same balloon is drifting toward Middle Tennessee, according to a map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Fuzzy videos dotted social media sites as people with binoculars and telephoto lenses tried to find the “spy balloon” in the sky as it headed eastward over Kansas and Missouri at 60,000 feet.

NOAA

Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.

“In light of China’s unacceptable action, I am postponing my planned travel to China this weekend," Blinken said. He had been due to depart Washington for Beijing late Friday.

He said he had told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call that sending the balloon over the U.S. was “an irresponsible act and that (China's) decision to take this action on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have.”

The balloon was detected over sensitive military sites in Montana but had moved eastward over the heartland of the central United States during the day and was expected to remain in U.S. airspace for several days, officials said.

The development marked a new blow to already strained U.S.-Chinese relations, which have been in a downward spiral for years over numerous issues.

Still, U.S. officials maintained that diplomatic channels remain open and Blinken said he remained willing to travel to China “when conditions allow.”