Chocolate gravy could help save this Middle Tennessee economy

CELINA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Can a beloved Southern culinary tradition save a local economy? If you believe in the power of chocolate gravy, the answer is a resounding yes.

It was an incredible turnout for something you may not have even known. The first-ever Chocolate Gravy Festival now figures to make a very big difference in one very small town.

Clay County is known for chocolate gravy served — not only in most local restaurants — but even on the menu at the public schools.

These are hard economic times, especially in small towns like Celina, Tennessee.

With a loss of jobs and a struggling economy, community leaders in Clay County are using a $100,000 development grant from the state to attract visitors. They are doing it with chocolate gravy.

Sheila Gaw won the inaugural chocolate gravy festival's top prize, but the big winner is really the town of Celina.

"We love it. We want to thank everyone for coming. We have the finest community in the world and chocolate gravy is unique to our community," said Celina Mayor Luke Collins.

He knows a lot is riding on this festival.

It's been more than two decades since clothing maker OshKosh B’gosh shut down its Celina factories eliminating some 2,000 jobs.

The area still hasn't recovered with high unemployment and a struggling economy.

"It's the biggest I've ever seen in Celina. You've never seen this many people? No sir. Not in Clay County, Celina. Not for something like this all for chocolate gravy — exactly," said Celina resident and chocolate gravy fan Harvey Webb.

Celina and Clay County used a state grant for this first-time festival hoping to attract new visitors, not knowing quite what to expect.

On Saturday, more than 5,000 converged on the downtown spending an unheard-of $1 million at local businesses.

The mayor hopes they all return.

"Absolutely, we are astonished, amazed, tickled to death. It's our understanding people came from Texas, Oklahoma from all kinds of places."

Just so you know, there was some debate over the type of food festival. They considered pinto beans and cornbread or salmon patties. But it seems pretty clear they decided on the right choice. The Chocolate Gravy Festival will now be an annual event.

