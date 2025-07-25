'Choose How You Move' initiative works to improve dangerous intersections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville officials are asking residents to report dangerous intersections following a recent string of deadly pedestrian crashes across the city.

The Choose How You Move campaign, described as the single largest investment in safe infrastructure in Nashville's history, is working to identify and improve hazardous intersections for pedestrians.

Metro Nashville representatives say they know that more than half of serious or fatal crashes happen in just 6 percent of the city's intersections. While these problem areas have been identified, public reporting helps officials prioritize which locations get fixed first.

"It certainly helps to have people chime in about some of the same intersections now. We want to go out and look at it and look at speeds or with camera technology to help determine what the actual issue is. It helps having more voices participate in some of the selections," said Deputy Chief Program Officer for Choose How You Move Michael Briggs.

The initiative will implement strategic safety improvements for pedestrians throughout Nashville, including enhanced lighting, adjusted timing for countdown signals, and improved street and crosswalk markings.

The campaign will upgrade key corridors across Nashville and increase transit service and safety. Residents can expect to see these changes implemented over the next several years.

To report dangerous intersections or other safety concerns, residents can visit hub.nashville.gov.

Want to hear what's being done to improve pedestrian safety in Nashville? Watch our video to learn more about the Choose How You Move campaign's plans.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.