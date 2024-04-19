Choose How You Move would add 86 linear miles of sidewalk, 592 new or upgraded traffic signals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell unveiled the details of his transportation improvement program, Choose How You Move: An All-Access Pass to Sidewalks, Signals, Service, and Safety.

Nashvillians will vote on this plan in November.

The program will add 86 linear miles of sidewalk, 592 new or upgraded traffic signals, 54 miles of high-capacity All-Access Corridors, 12 modern transit centers and 17 Park & Ride facilities.

It will also upgrade 285 bus stops to improve lighting, weather cover, and real-time location tracking.

According to the mayor's plan one out of every three residents will have direct, walkable access to a transit stop. If approved by voters, low-income residents of Davidson County will qualify for fully subsidized transit passes.

In an effort to improve safety, there will be 25 intersections redesigned to reduce risk of injury.

The program would reportedly begin right away, with improvements to bus services within the next two years and additional upgrades in the next five.

If the sales tax surcharge is approved by voters on November 5, 2024, revenue collections could begin on February 1, 2025. The sales tax surcharge would end when all outstanding debt has been repaid.

Within the next 10 years, 60 miles of new and upgraded sidewalks would be built and there would be more All-Access Corridors.

In 15 years, Metro should have upgraded nearly all 600 traffic signals and secured 78 miles of the Vision Zero high-injury network with safety improvements.