Chris Janson Becomes New Member Of Grand Ole Opry

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 34°
Country singer Chris Janson was surprised by Keith Urban to invite him to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country singer Chris Janson was surprised by Keith Urban to invite him to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Janson played his first headline show at the Opry Monday night.
During the show, Keith Urban joined him on stage and even played along with him, but that's when he surprised Janson with the news.
BREAKING: @janson_chris has just been invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry by @KeithUrban! pic.twitter.com/dq4a2AJeFT— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) February 6, 2018
BREAKING: @janson_chris has just been invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry by @KeithUrban! pic.twitter.com/dq4a2AJeFT