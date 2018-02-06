Chris Janson Becomes New Member Of Grand Ole Opry

10:47 PM, Feb 5, 2018
1 hour ago

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country singer Chris Janson was surprised by Keith Urban to invite him to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Janson played his first headline show at the Opry Monday night.

During the show, Keith Urban joined him on stage and even played along with him, but that's when he surprised Janson with the news.

 

