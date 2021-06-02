Chris Janson to perform pre-race concert ahead of Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music star Chris Janson will perform a pre-race concert at Nashville Superspeedway before the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Father's Day.

This will be the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Janson will take the stage near the start-finish line between the morning Cup Series qualifying session, which starts at 10:05 a.m., and the afternoon Ally 400, which starts at 2:30 p.m. The grandstand gates will open at 9 a.m.

“As Middle Tennessee’s home track for NASCAR Cup Series racing, we understand the importance of infusing the heart of Music City into our events,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “We’re thrilled that Chris Janson will bring his special brand of entertainment to our Father’s Day race weekend and are certain our fans from across the state and around the country will enjoy his show before America’s best drivers take the green flag for the Ally 400.”

There are still tickets available for the first two races of the weekend: the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday at 7 p.m.

For information on how to buy tickets, click here or call 866-RACE-TIX.