Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile to headline 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers are set to headline this year's Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin.
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return for its eighth year on September 24 and 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
Artists are scheduled to perform across five stages during the two-day festival.
The year's lineup includes:
- Chris Stapleton
- Brandi Carlile
- Jon Batiste
- The Avett Brothers
- Lake Street Dive
- Elle King
- Lennon Stella
- Trampled by Turtles
- Dawes
- Better Than Ezra
- Marty Stuart
- Celisse
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Butch Walker
- Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
- Adia Victoria
- Bones Owens
- Brittney Spencer
- Jansen McRae
- Yasmin Williams
- Tigirlily
- The Brummies
- Marc Scibilia
- BEXAR
- Zach Person
- Elijah Wolf
- DESURE
- Garrett T. Capps
- Rosie Flores
- Santiago Jimenez Jr.
- Hogslop String Band
- The Peterson Brothers
- Texas Hill
- The FBR
- People on the Porch
Tickets will go on sale on April 21 at 10 a.m. Central.