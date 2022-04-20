Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile to headline 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers are set to headline this year's Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin.

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return for its eighth year on September 24 and 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Artists are scheduled to perform across five stages during the two-day festival.

The year's lineup includes:



Chris Stapleton

Brandi Carlile

Jon Batiste

The Avett Brothers

Lake Street Dive

Elle King

Lennon Stella

Trampled by Turtles

Dawes

Better Than Ezra

Marty Stuart

Celisse

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Butch Walker

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Adia Victoria

Bones Owens

Brittney Spencer

Jansen McRae

Yasmin Williams

Tigirlily

The Brummies

Marc Scibilia

BEXAR

Zach Person

Elijah Wolf

DESURE

Garrett T. Capps

Rosie Flores

Santiago Jimenez Jr.

Hogslop String Band

The Peterson Brothers

Texas Hill

The FBR

People on the Porch

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2022 lineup

Tickets will go on sale on April 21 at 10 a.m. Central.