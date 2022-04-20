Watch
Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile to headline 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

(File photo)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 12:59:07-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers are set to headline this year's Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin.

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return for its eighth year on September 24 and 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Artists are scheduled to perform across five stages during the two-day festival.

The year's lineup includes:

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Jon Batiste
  • The Avett Brothers
  • Lake Street Dive
  • Elle King
  • Lennon Stella
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Dawes
  • Better Than Ezra
  • Marty Stuart
  • Celisse
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • Butch Walker
  • Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
  • Adia Victoria
  • Bones Owens
  • Brittney Spencer
  • Jansen McRae
  • Yasmin Williams
  • Tigirlily
  • The Brummies
  • Marc Scibilia
  • BEXAR
  • Zach Person
  • Elijah Wolf
  • DESURE
  • Garrett T. Capps
  • Rosie Flores
  • Santiago Jimenez Jr.
  • Hogslop String Band
  • The Peterson Brothers
  • Texas Hill
  • The FBR
  • People on the Porch
2022 pilgrimage fest lineup
2022 lineup

Tickets will go on sale on April 21 at 10 a.m. Central.

