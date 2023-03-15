Watch Now
'Chrisley Knows Best' star arrested for assault in Smyrna

Kyle Chrisley, 32
Posted at 9:52 PM, Mar 14, 2023
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Reality TV personality Kyle Chrisley turned himself in Tuesday after he was charged with aggravated assault in Smyrna.

Chrisley, 32, had a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly brandished a "fixed blade" during an altercation with a supervisor at Penske Rental Truck in Smyrna where he was employed, according to an arrest report from the Smyrna Police Department.

Chrisley voluntarily appeared for booking Tuesday, and his bond was set at $3,000. He was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Kyle Chrisley is the son of Todd Chrisley, both starring in the television reality program "Chrisley Knows Best," which debuted in 2014. Todd Chrisley was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion.

