Christian Co. Schools delays the start of preschool

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Christian County Public Schools announced Wednesday it will be delaying the start of preschool until August 25.

The district released a statement saying the decision was due to the recent mask requirement from Gov. Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.

Officials hope the delay will give parents extra time to get the necessary items.

Read the full statement below:

"Due to the mandate by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear requiring masks for students in Preschool and the recent follow-up vote to affirm by the Kentucky Department of Education, Christian County Public Schools will delay the beginning of Preschool until August 25, 2021. Currently, there is no COVID vaccine for children under age 12, and this two-day delay will afford parents extra time to prepare their children and will assist CCPS in ensuring the Preschool learning environment best meets the needs of our youngest students."