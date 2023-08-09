Christian County implements programs offered to help older students with post-secondary education

PEMBROKE, Ky — 8,000 students are waking up early on Wednesday in Christian County, Kentucky for their first day of school. There will be new programs offered to help older students with post-secondary education.

The district is implementing an early college associate’s degree program which allows high school students to be dual-enrolled at the local community college so they can graduate with a diploma and associate’s degree.

The second is for all students called ‘Profile of a Grad’ which teaches important skills that local employers and colleges want to see. That includes skills like great communication, critical thinking and how to be employable.

District officials said they’re doing what they can to help parents feel some relief from the financial burden.

Another way they’re doing that this year is by giving out free backpacks. They’ve got 1,500 to give away thanks to a partnership with Pilot and Office Max.

Leaders said the district is cracking down on the safety and well-being of their students, by establishing a zero-tolerance policy for vaping this year. The district has been working with local agencies to implement these rules.

Students can also expect to see an SRO in each school again, The policy went into effect last year, but it’s been great according to Johnna Brown with the district.

She said it’s not only providing peace of mind for students and parents, but also helped younger students establish important relationships with officers in their community.

"We have one, in particular, I think about, he’s just one of the staff and he’s there. I think he feels like he’s their grandfather a little bit," said Brown. "He’s there to keep them safe and they look to him. He blows bubbles on recess and opens milk cartons at lunch, whatever the students need.”

