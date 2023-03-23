Christian County Schools mourns the loss of one of its teachers

PEMBROKE, KY. (WTVF) — Christian County Schools is mourning the loss of one of its teachers today.

Kelsey Holder, a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary School died on Tuesday morning along with Hazel Kensley Holder, who was stillborn.

Holder began teaching in 2013 and had her entire tenure with CCPS, teaching at multiple schools in the district.

CCPS sent out a statement on her passing.

Ms. Holder will be deeply missed by her co-workers, friends, and students.

We will continue to support Pembroke Elementary as they navigate this loss in the coming days. Grief counselors from the district as well as regional agencies have been on-site to aid students and staff as they mourn the loss of Ms. Holder.

She was 32.