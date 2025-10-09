Christian pop star Amy Grant, family set to regain control of downtown Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christian pop star Amy Grant and her family are set to regain control of the downtown Nashville church, the Nashville Church of Christ.

The church, formerly known as the Central Church of Christ, is located at 145 Rep. John Lewis Way and was founded by A.M. Burton in 1925.

Grant and her family were in a legal fight to save the church founded by her great-grandfather for years.