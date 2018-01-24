Threat Cleared At Christiana Middle School

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. - Christiana Middle School in Rutherford County was placed under a brief Code Yellow lockdown due to a potential bomb threat.

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Schools said a note was found in the bathroom, and authorities worked to determine its credibility.

Reports stated the note prompted an immediate investigation that was being overseen by the sheriff’s office as standard protocol.

Shortly after the lockdown was put in place, the threat was cleared, and the lockdown was lifted.

Authorities said they're working to identify the person responsible for the note, and once found, that person will be disciplined.

During a Code Yellow lockdown, students remain in classrooms and visitors are not allowed inside the building.

Officials said that although these situations often turn out to be pranks, they take the investigation seriously.