Christie's Cookies announces winning entry in 'Santa's Favorite Cookie' contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christie's Cookies launched a special event with two very special guests on Tuesday.

The company recently held a contest for local kids to create a recipe for Santa's favorite cookie.

On Tuesday morning, 13-year-old Reese Garber was announced the contest winner, with her entry: "Santa's Pre-Flight."

Santa Claus himself joined her for a visit to the Christie's Cookies 12 South shop to see and taste the creation for the first time.

Garber explained why she chose the ingredients she did.

"When I think 'Santa's pre-flight,' I know he needs energy," Garber said. "So, in energy, you need coffee — it's kind of like the first thing that I think of. And I knew I wanted coffee because coffee also really compliments chocolate in your cookies. So, I decided to add white chocolate chips, and for a nice crunch, I decided to do M&M's — and not only that, but I also did brown butter, because brown butter just, like, makes your house smell super nice, and it gives, like, a really nice flavor to a cookie too."

Garber's winning cookie will be sold at Christie's Cookies 12 South and Germantown shops during December, with 20% of all proceeds donated to Monroe Carell Junior Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.