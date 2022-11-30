Watch Now
Christie's Cookies announces winning entry in 'Santa's Favorite Cookie' contest

Posted at 7:43 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 20:44:41-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christie's Cookies launched a special event with two very special guests on Tuesday.

The company recently held a contest for local kids to create a recipe for Santa's favorite cookie.

On Tuesday morning, 13-year-old Reese Garber was announced the contest winner, with her entry: "Santa's Pre-Flight."

Santa Claus himself joined her for a visit to the Christie's Cookies 12 South shop to see and taste the creation for the first time.

santa eats at christie's cookies

Garber explained why she chose the ingredients she did.

"When I think 'Santa's pre-flight,' I know he needs energy," Garber said. "So, in energy, you need coffee — it's kind of like the first thing that I think of. And I knew I wanted coffee because coffee also really compliments chocolate in your cookies. So, I decided to add white chocolate chips, and for a nice crunch, I decided to do M&M's — and not only that, but I also did brown butter, because brown butter just, like, makes your house smell super nice, and it gives, like, a really nice flavor to a cookie too."

Garber's winning cookie will be sold at Christie's Cookies 12 South and Germantown shops during December, with 20% of all proceeds donated to Monroe Carell Junior Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

