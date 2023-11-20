Christmas 4 Kids benefit concert help kids enjoy concert and Christmas shopping spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not yet Christmas season, but the annual Christmas 4 Kids Concert is Monday at the Ryman! The concert is set to start at 7 p.m.

This year’s lineup includes Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, Chapel Hart, Mikayla Lane and HunterGirl!

On top of the concert each year, Christmas 4 Kids provides hundreds of underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with their very own Christmas shopping spree.

The funds generated by the Ryman concert and Tour Bus Show/Artist Meet and Greet event, are used to give over 400 children from 29 different schools, a day-long shopping excursion.

The special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville, Tennessee Walmart where the children receive a brand-new winter coat, and $175.00 to spend however they choose.

Tickets range from $30 to $50.