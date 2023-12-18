Watch Now
Christmas carols are typical this time of year, but serve an even bigger role right now in Clarksville

NewsChannel 5
Posted at 2:54 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 15:54:52-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You know this week if you're out and about, you're likely going to hear some Christmas carolers.

Whether you like the songs, or can't wait to stop hearing them, the mission is just to spread some holiday cheer.

"It's heartbreaking to everybody and I'm really glad to just give them that sort of thing, anyway we can," said Preston Kramer, a student at Rossview High School.

"Equally overwhelming has been the number of people who have come forward to support their neighbors," said Anthony Johnson with Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

Students from Rossview High School sang for people at a shelter in Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. The people there have either been staying at Northeast High School, or helping to volunteer after the tornadoes.

"Seeing Santa, hearing the Christmas music, it brought joy to so many people," Johnson said.

"That's something that music can definitely help with, a lot of these people is giving them a sense of familiarity," Kramer said.


