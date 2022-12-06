Christmas, Cops and Country event held in support Franklin law enforcement organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Christmas, Cops and Country Music benefit concert event is happening Tuesday at The Nashville Palace, bringing together 80s and 90s artists to raise money and awareness for the Franklin organization Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP).

Unwrapped Christmas gifts will also be collected!

Hitmakers from the 80s John Conlee, T. Graham Brown, Ronnie McDowell and David Frizzell will perform along with 90s hitmakers Michelle Wright, Marty Raybon of Shenandoah and Terry McBride of McBride & The Ride.

Yacht rock crooner of the 70s John Ford Coley (of England Dan & John Ford Coley), late 90s hitmaker Andy Griggs will also be there. Terri Gibbs, the “Somebody’s Knockin’” singer and CMA and ACM award winner, will make her first appearance on a Nashville stage in 20 years in support of the event.

LEAP Franklin is a volunteer-based service organization that provides support and assistance to the Franklin Police Department. The nonprofit organization supports the sworn officers of the FPD in numerous ways such as providing financial assistance during unexpected life events, purchasing additional needed equipment and providing college scholarships to officers’ children.

General admission tickets are $40 and reserved seats are $50; VIP tables range from $500 to $1,000—general admission doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.