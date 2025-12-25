Christmas Eve toy giveaway brings joy to Lebanon families in need

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Christmas Eve in Lebanon, the holiday spirit wasn't found under a tree but right in front of a neighborhood grocery store, where Santa and a sleigh full of joy brought smiles to dozens of families.

CashSaver owner Eddie Robertson made sure Santa arrived early for what he called "a community service, a community celebration." The event wasn't just for pictures – thousands of toys were distributed to ensure every child left with a gift.

"It means a lot, you know, makes the boys happy, and it just does a lot for I think for us and for everybody around here," Dustin Carper said.

The giveaway helped families who could use extra cheer during the holidays. Breanna Clark stood with her four daughters for what would be their first Christmas without their father.

"With money being a little short this year and him not being here, it's helping out a whole lot to make things go a little bit better," Clark said.

When Santa heard Clark's story during an interview, he offered more than toys, providing an additional donation to help the family.

The holiday magic transcended language barriers as well. One family shared that Santa never made it to their home in Mexico, but the Lebanon celebration ensured their children would have different memories.

"De chiquita, a mí nunca me regalaron juguetes, porque mis papá no tenían," one parent said, explaining they never received toys as children because their parents couldn't afford them.

For Robertson, the event holds personal meaning because he understands both sides of need.

"I've been on both sides of the bridge. I've been on the bridge where I needed help, and now I'm on this side where I can give help," Robertson said.

Behind the jolly day was Santa's top helper – Blacks Buildings Owner Matthew Black, who donated most of the toys.

"Honestly, God blesses us tremendously, and it's our calling to give back to our community so we're proud to do it," Black said. "Just watching all these children come through and knowing what a blessing this is to their life, it's literally one of the highlights of my year."

