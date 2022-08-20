Christmas fanatic? You won't want to miss this: national light spectacular 'Enchant' coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While some of us are sipping on premature Pumpkin Spice Lattes, others are skipping even further ahead to focus on Christmas.

One of the world's largest holiday-themed events will be taking place in Music City for the first time.

"Enchant" is a 10-acre event, and it will be held in First Horizon Park in Nashville, beginning on Black Friday (November 25).

The show is annually held on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. It includes a walk-through light maze made up of more than four million lights. This year, it has scored its first-ever national sponsor: the Hallmark Channel.

Enchant

“Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer of Hallmark Media. “Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house, strung throughout your favorite hometown spots or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”

Hallmark's sponsorship will bring with it custom experiences like a "Hallmark Cozy Christmas" lounge, photo opportunities, Enchant hot chocolate, Hallmark Channel wine tasting and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie while it is in production.

Enchant Enchant hot chocolate

There will also be a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree, an ice skating trail, live entertainment, visits with Santa and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.

“We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

Tickets for Enchant go on sale on September 15.

