Christmas lights display raises money for students impacted by homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved Christmas light display in southwest Nashville will kick off its season on Saturday with a flip-the-switch event.

The Lute’s Lights display raises money for a metro Nashville public schools program that helps students who struggle to afford necessities.

When you first walk up, there’s a spot for you to donate to The Homeless Education Resource Office.

There's a donation bin for clothes and even a QR code to donate money. The display is at 317 Harpeth Valley Road in Nashville. It will be taken down for the season beginning January 1. You can also learn more about them by looking on Facebook.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com