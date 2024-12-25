Christmas magic in Lebanon: Local business delivers joy with 700 gifts for children

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — All around the globe, kids are eagerly awaiting the joy of Christmas morning. But, not every family has the means to celebrate by opening presents. That's why two local businesses are teaming up to spread holiday cheer and ensure that every child in their community receives a special gift this holiday.

Twas the Day Before Christmas at CashSaver Supermarket in Lebanon. The spirit of the season was present.

“You want Paw Patrol, don’t you?” CashSaver co-owner Eddie Robertson asked a little one. Eager kid after kid lined up to receive a Christmas gift.

For Robertson, this mission is close to his heart. Growing up in public housing alongside his twin brother, he remembers waking up to no presents, no trees, and no food to eat. But he will never forget those who gave to them.

“It’s crazy, like the way people would come out and help us,” explained Robertson. “There would just be a knock on the door, and all of a sudden, that empty plate was full.”

Now, he’s paying that kindness forward. “Those people changed my life,” added Robertson. “And that’s what we’re trying to do here today.”

Around 700 toys were gifted to kids in the community. The day wouldn’t be possible without Robertson’s elves—people like Blacks Buildings owner Matthew Blacks, who contributes to making sure every child leaves with a toy.

“Bring a little extra joy to their Christmas,” said Blacks. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do this, but yeah, that’s what we’re searching for—we just want to see the joy in these children’s faces.”

That joy was infectious as the little ones' smiles lit up the room.

“I’m happy to get an early Christmas gift,” said Brendon Carter.

And it wasn't just the kids who were filled with joy. “We weren’t able to afford her Christmas, so we’ve just been looking for opportunities to get her some gifts so that she can have a Christmas this year,” explained Serina Littrell.

For parents, it's nothing short of a Christmas miracle. “You don’t know how many people go without anything, and you know for somebody to actually care,” said Taye Luke.

That their children, who've been good all year, won't be forgotten this holiday. “I want them to come here and not feel like any charity. I want them to feel like it’s just a gift,” said Robertson. “The same way we felt like Santa Claus was coming.”

