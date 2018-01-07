Christmas Tree Causes Murfreesboro Duplex Fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A duplex fire in Murfreesboro started with a Christmas tree.

Authorities said the fire happened at a duplex in the 2500 block of Concord Court just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

When those inside the home called emergency officials, they said the Christmas tree was on fire, and the flames were quickly spreading.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to discover the fire had completely consumed the entire room.

The duplex unit involved received heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. The attached unit had light smoke damage and a hole in the wall.

The three residents were displaced. They were offered help from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters said it was unknown how the Christmas tree caught fire.

Fire officials reminded the public it’s important to get rid of live Christmas trees after Christmas or when they dry out because they pose a fire hazard.

The National Fire Protection Association reported one of every three home Christmas tree fires has been caused by electrical problems. One in every four has been caused by a heat source placed too closely to the tree.