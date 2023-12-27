Christmas tree recycling in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have a live Christmas tree that is losing its luster, La Vergne is offering to recycle them again this year at Public Works Facility, 148 International Blvd.

You can drop off your tree there Monday through Friday until Jan. 31, 2024.

All trees must be free of decorations, which includes ornaments, lights, tinsel and anything else, before they can be recycled. Artificial trees are not accepted.

If you have questions, you can call Public Works at (615)-793-9891.