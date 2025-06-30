Christmas Village to offer early bird ticket sales in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s never too early for holiday cheer! Get ready for Christmas Village 2025 at The Fairgrounds Nashville, happening November 14–16.

For the first year ever, early bird tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 1 through July 15. Tickets are $12.

Shop over 250 unique vendors offering holiday gifts, home décor, specialty foods, jewelry, and more in a festive, seasonal atmosphere.