Christopher Cunningham, of Nashville, facing charges in US Capitol riot

FBI
The FBI says this surveillance image shows Christopher Michael Cunningham (circled in red) inside the U.S. Capitol.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 13:44:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Michael Cunningham was named in a criminal complaint that was filed on Aug. 30. He’s facing the following charges:

  • Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building
  • Violent entry and disorderly conduct in capitol building or grounds
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

According to court documents, the FBI got several tips back in February that Cunningham breached the Capitol building. A tipster also provided screen captures from Facebook and identified Cunningham.

Investigators said they obtained Google records that showed the phone associated Cunningham’s Gmail account entered the Capitol shortly after 2:17 p.m. on Jan. 6 and traveled through the building before exiting on the east side.

FBI officials said video surveillance also shows Cunningham in the building:

Back in February, investigators said Cunningham called the Metro Nashville Police Department to report that a pressure washer had been stolen from his front porch. That interaction between him and police was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera.

The FBI said during the interaction Cunningham identified himself and said that he entered the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The FBI said they also interviewed a former coworker who positively identified him from the photo below:

Video surveillance from the U.S. Capitol

