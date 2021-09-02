Christopher Cunningham, of Nashville, facing charges in US Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Michael Cunningham was named in a criminal complaint that was filed on Aug. 30. He’s facing the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in capitol building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

According to court documents, the FBI got several tips back in February that Cunningham breached the Capitol building. A tipster also provided screen captures from Facebook and identified Cunningham.

FBI

Investigators said they obtained Google records that showed the phone associated Cunningham’s Gmail account entered the Capitol shortly after 2:17 p.m. on Jan. 6 and traveled through the building before exiting on the east side.

FBI officials said video surveillance also shows Cunningham in the building:

FBI

Back in February, investigators said Cunningham called the Metro Nashville Police Department to report that a pressure washer had been stolen from his front porch. That interaction between him and police was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera.

The FBI said during the interaction Cunningham identified himself and said that he entered the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The FBI said they also interviewed a former coworker who positively identified him from the photo below: