Church Hosts Mister Rogers-Themed Block Party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - TV icon Mister Rogers inspired a Nashville church to host a neighborhood block party.

The City Road Chapel United Methodist Church organized the Beautiful Day Neighborhood Festival held Sunday.

The event featured music, food, and a chance for neighbors to come together.

The pastor has delivered several Mister Rogers-themed sermons recently about what it takes to be a good neighbor.

Church members decided to take that message one step further by hosting the party for the neighborhood.

“We just think it’s important for neighbors to love neighbors in this current world we live in,” said Pastor Jay Voorhees. “There isn't enough love. We are trying to show God's love in a very direct way.”

Fred Rogers was an ordained Presbyterian minister. Mister Rogers' Neighborhood aired from 1968 to 2001.