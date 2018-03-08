Citizen Calls 911, Foils Robbery Attempt

Mostly Cloudy
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police confirmed a citizen foiled a robbery attempt at a Clarksville Walgreens by calling 911.
The incident happened at the Walgreens in the 1900 block of Madison Street early Thursday morning.
Reports stated four men went into the store at different times in pairs.
One of them brandished a handgun, telling the employees to get on the ground. Two others jumped over the pharmacy counter.
One of the men, according to police, noticed another man on his phone in the outside drive-thru area. He was on the phone with 911.
The suspect alerted his accomplices, and they fled on foot.
The suspects were last seen running beside a building near Madison Street. It was unknown if a vehicle was involved. They all appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and nothing was taken.
Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.