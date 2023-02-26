Citizen Police Academy application deadline approaching to learn firsthand about MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Citizens have a chance to learn more about the Metro Police Department and get an inside look at how the officers and detectives do what they do.

People can apply online by Tuesday to the Community Police Academy in order to learn from officers about their operations and strategies.

About 2,000 people have attended the academy since 1995.

It is open to anyone who is over 18, a Davidson County resident or business owner and has no arrest record.

It is a 12-week program from March 7 to May 23, and Metro Police ask that you try to attend at least 10 weeks' worth of the classes which are every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

It will not make you a certified law enforcement officer, but you will get to know very closely the police work happening at the department. You will hear from the TITANS Unit, Entertainment District Unit, Youth Services, Domestic Violence Unit, Violent Crimes, and more. People can also go on a ride-along with an on-duty officer and visit the MNPD Crime Lab, gun range, and aviation unit."

Chief John Drake said this is a fun way to learn about the department and its many components. You can apply online here.