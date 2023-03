NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Progress was made in North Nashville recently where Citizens Savings Bank and Trust, the first minority-owned bank in the state of Tennessee had an official ribbon cutting.

There they announced the program Operation Hope as its new partner.

Mayor John Cooper, and other notables were in attendance, as was Operation Hope founder and CEO, John Hope Bryant, who was there to give particulars, to a program that stresses, hands-on involvement when it comes to finances.