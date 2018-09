NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville city officials broke ground on the second phase of Biltmore Place Apartments, affordable housing coming to the growing city.

Mayor David Briley helped break ground on phase two of the new apartment building Friday.

The new apartments will bring 42 new homes to the Donelson area. One of Biltmore Place community partnered with the Tennessee Language Center for the project.

"We've really enjoyed and seen the benefit of providing the English classes here and we look forward to continue working to improve the lives of the residents," said Erin Kaefer.

More than half of the renters in Tennessee pay more than 30 percent of their income towards rent. The new apartments will provide them rent they can afford.