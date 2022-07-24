City Commissioner Regina Smithson passes away

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood City Commissioner, Regina Smithson, passed away on Saturday, July 23 at her home.

Commissioner Smithson served on the Board of Commissioners for over 30 years, including terms as Vice-Mayor and Mayor.

During her time as a commissioner, she served on the Planning Commission, Sister Cities Board, Park Board, Environmental Board, Historic Commission, and most recently the Library Board.

Below you can read part of the City of Brentwood's statement in response to her passing: