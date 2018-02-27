City Honors Nashville 16

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Students who changed Metro Nashville schools forever got a big thank you for their bravery.
In September of 1957, 16 courageous Metro Schools students made history by being the first black children to desegregate Nashville's schools.
On Monday, local officials and students held a special celebration called "Because Of You" to honor the group's role in tearing down racial barriers in Nashville.
Schools director Dr. Shawn Joseph said without their sacrifices, he wouldn't be in the position he's in today.
The mayor proclaimed today as "Nashville 16 Day" and each former student was presented with a plaque from the city to commemorate their role in the city's history.