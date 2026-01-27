City hotline offers rides to warming stations

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mayor Freddie O’Connell is urging anyone who needs transportation to a warming station to call a city hotline as dangerously cold temperatures grip Middle Tennessee.

Residents who need a ride can call 615-401-1712 to request transportation.

Callers should be prepared to share their name, location, how many people need a ride, any special needs or mobility concerns, and whether they are bringing pets.

