City leaders and community members remain divided over Nashville security upgrade plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Metro Council will vote on a resolution today that could dramatically reshape public safety in downtown Nashville. The vote has been months in the making, and it's dividing council members and the community.

This decision today centers around a $15 million state grant that would fund new surveillance technology, a $430,000 armored vehicle, a $2 million command post, and more to improve public safety. Critics are raising serious concerns about privacy and government oversight.

The Nashville Community Review Board made it clear in their latest report that while the surveillance technologies have the potential to enhance public safety, there are also risks associated with expanding surveillance technology, particularly as it pertains to privacy, consent, and civil liberties. They noted that constant surveillance and filming of individuals in both public and private spaces can create a legal grey area with respect to 1st and 4th Amendment Constitutional rights.

Mayor O'Connell says they're listening to those concerns, but they also want you to know the importance of increasing safety measures in the Music City.

"We want to make sure that the now 20,000 urban residents and the millions of people who visit downtown every year all together can be safe if you live, work or come downtown to enjoy yourself, we want to ensure safety there. We're continuing to solicit feedback, but I will say, I think the focus on downtown safety from organizations that have not nearly invested the resources on understanding the safety context.

We want to hear those voices, but we also want to make sure that everyone understands the context of how different downtown safety environment is from other parts of the city."

The Metro Council previously deferred this vote in December by a narrow 19-to-17 margin after six council members spoke against it. Tonight's vote will determine whether Nashville moves forward with this public-private partnership or sends city leaders back to the drawing board.

