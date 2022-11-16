City leaders to hear new perspectives on how Titans stadium rebuild could impact Nashville's economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two meetings this week will play an important role for the potential new Titans stadium. It comes as city leaders recently deferred legislation that would help pave the way for the $2.1 billion rebuild.

The meetings will focus on two different perspectives about how the stadium would impact Nashville's economy.

Butch Spyridon with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation will talk to the East Bank Stadium Committee Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. He plans to focus on the tourism opportunities that an enclosed stadium would bring.

Then Thursday, professor J.C. Bradbury from Kennesaw State University will make his way to Music City to highlight his research on public investment in stadiums. His research is based on the Atlanta Braves move from downtown to the suburbs which found sports stadiums are not significant drivers of economic activity.

Both of these meetings will bring new perspectives to city leaders in their decision-making.

The meetings come after Metro Council deferred a bill to raise the hotel/motel tax to pay for the potential new stadium Tuesday night. It would've been on its second reading.